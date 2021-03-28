Lock Haven, Pa. – An Avis man charged with the aggravated assault of an infant recently posted $250,000 monetary bail and waived his preliminary hearing in Clinton County Court.

Aaron George Jeffery Confer, 22, is accused by Pine Creek Township Police Officer Dennis F. Gill Jr. of strangling and assaulting a three-month-old child on Feb. 10 in Avis Borough.

"Pine Creek Township Police filed charges after they were called to the Lock Haven Hospital after a mother had taken her 3-month-old to the hospital for injuries and bruises on the infant's body," District Attorney Dave Strouse said.

The infant suffered a broken clavicle, police said.

Confer is charged with one felony count each of strangulation, aggravated assault and endangering welfare of children; and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

He was confined briefly to the Clinton County Jail on Feb. 11 before posting $250,000 monetary bail through a bondsman later that day.

He waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Keith G. Kibler on Tuesday, March 23.

He's scheduled for a formal arraignment in the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas on April 26.

Docket sheet