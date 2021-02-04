Aviation hearing with Sen. Gene Yaw, Center for Rural Pa., and local business owners highlight aviation issues in region

More Coverage Follow our coverage here throughout the hearing, Feb 4.

10 a.m. opening remarks by Senator and Chairman Gene Yaw--

Additional members in this discussion include Reps. Fred Keller and Joe Hamm. Senator Yaw likened the aviation situation to the broadband situation "It triggers the same type of approach," Yaw said, questioning how the availability or lack of availability of air travel affects local residents, just as they've done with access to internet.

10:13 a.m. Panel 1, PennDOT/Statewide Perspective (speaker) Anthony J. McCloskey, Director of the Bureau of Aviation, PennDOT

“What’s being defined as a rural county?” McCloskey said 48 out of 67 counties are defined as rural based on population density, and six airports are located in rural counties.

Altoona/Blair Co

Bradford/McKean

Dubois/Jefferson

*Johnstown/Cambria

*University park/centre

Williamsport Regional/Lycoming

*2018/2019 saw 10 percent in increase in usage -- due to upgrades to facilities and air carriers

IPT: over $6 million granted in funding between 2015-2020; $5 million was for new terminal from the state's capital budget.

10:25 a.m. – Panel 2, Aviation Council of Pennsylvania David Heath, Legislative Liaison, Aviation Council of Pennsylvania (ACP)

Heath said there is currently an ACP-directed 10-year study mandated by FAA with a goal of creating a tool for individual airports to annually update data to help develop trends and models for aviation.

84% of rural airports have land available for new hangars; 62% of rural airports have a waiting list for available hangers. "Utilizing existing and available land is vital for economic development and growth."

--

Harrisburg, Pa. -- Today's hearing, beginning at 10 a.m., brings together Senator Gene Yaw as chairman of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, board members, airline representatives, and leaders of local business and industry to examine rural aviation and the decision by American Airlines to drop flights to many smaller U.S. cities, including Williamsport.

The hearing focuses on demand for reliable air service, rural transportation and logistical impacts, impacts to area businesses, and access to healthcare.

“Rural areas are at a disadvantage because transportation options are often limited,” Sen. Yaw said. “This has profound implications for rural communities, particularly now during the pandemic. Maintaining passenger flights to and from our rural airports is vital to economic recovery.”

"The goal of this hearing is to bring attention to the challenges being faced by the Williamsport Regional Airport in seeking federal action to protect Williamsport and other small community airports from airlines pulling service from said airports," said Jason Fink, President/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

"We have seen American Airlines receive over $7 billion in federal pandemic relief. They have also been the beneficiary prior to the pandemic of federal assistance," Fink continued. "There has also been public funding of over $17 million to build a new terminal in 2018 and over $17 million of CARES Act funds to the airport. However they currently have a disinterested airline who is providing the minimalist level of service to our community. It has been designed to fail given the flight time in and out of Williamsport to Philadelphia."

Center Board members are: Board Secretary Dr. Nancy Falvo, Clarion University of Pennsylvania; Board Treasurer Stephen Brame, Governor’s representative; Sen. Katie Muth; Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski; Rep. Dan Moul; Dr. Timothy Kelsey, Pennsylvania State University; Dr. Catherine Koverola, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford; Shannon Munro, Pennsylvania College of Technology; Dr. Joseph Nairn, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College; Dr. Charles Patterson, Mansfield University of Pennsylvania; and Darrin Youker, Governor’s representative.

Follow NorthcentralPa.com's coverage of today's proceedings as we update the article.