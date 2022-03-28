Avian influenza (HPAI) has not yet been detected amongst commercial poultry and backyard flocks in Pennsylvania, but it has been detected in the state; a dead, wild bald eagle found in Chester County has tested positive.

Bird owners must be on watch for contact with the HPAI virus and take necessary precautions, according to the USDA.

While HPAI can potentially infect humans, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has declared that the current HPAI outbreak is primarily an animal health issue that poses low risk to the health of the general public.

As of March 28, 2022, HPAI has been detected in wild birds in 27 states and has caused outbreaks in commercial poultry and backyard flocks in 17 states, according to the CDC.

State agencies are monitoring the presence of HPAI; any detections will be reported by the USDA on its website.

HPAI often goes undetected amongst wild animal populations, as the animals don't appear sick, but select wild species have can face sickness or death: wild poultry (turkey, grouse), raptors (hawks, eagles), avian scavengers (crows, gulls, ravens), and other species (ducks, geese), according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Contacts with these species, if infected, can be particularly contagious and lethal to commercial and domestic poultry, according to the PA Game Commission. Owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds to prevent the spread of disease. Other precautions include updating biosecurity plans.

The CDC suggests to practice the following prevention habits and biosecurity measures to ensure the safety of your flock.

Prevention habits

Wash your hands before and after handling poultry or their supplies.

Don’t kiss or snuggle backyard poultry.

Don’t let backyard poultry in your house.

Supervise children around poultry, and don’t let children younger than 5 years old handle or touch poultry.

Use a dedicated pair of shoes for taking care of poultry and keep those shoes outside.

Clean poultry equipment and supplies outside. Additional tips can be found here. Biosecurity plans Keep your distance — Isolate your birds from visitors and other birds.

Keep it clean — Prevent germs from spreading by cleaning shoes, tools, and equipment, and by frequently cleaning food and water sources.

Don’t haul disease home — Also clean vehicles and cages.

Don’t borrow disease from your neighbor — Avoid sharing tools and equipment with neighbors.

Know the warning signs of infectious bird diseases — Watch for early signs to prevent the spread of disease.

Report sick birds — Report unusual signs of disease or unexpected deaths to the state or the federal government, either through your state veterinarian or by calling USDA’s toll-free number at 1-866-536-7593.



