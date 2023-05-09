Mansfield, Pa. — Police responding to an overnight burglary alarm at an auto parts store ended up citing the business, court records show.
The alarm at NAPA Auto Parts, 811 S. Main St., was at least the fourth time the business' alarm went off without being tripped, according to Trooper Brandon Wilson of state police at Mansfield.
NAPA was cited for excessive false alarms.
