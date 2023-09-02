Lancaster, Pa. — Authorities are searching for a man in Pennsylvania who is suspected of multiple indecent exposures.

The suspect is known to approach individuals fully nude and then flee after gaining their attention, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

The incidents have been occurring for almost a year. The most recent incident took place on Aug. 29 around 4:45 a.m.

The suspect has been spotted in different areas of Lancaster County including Walnut, Pine, Lemon, College, and Virginia streets.

Authorities believe the suspect to be a white male in his late 30s or 40s with a stocky build.

The incidents normally occur in the early hours of the morning. The suspect carries a bag around for when he undresses.

During one particular incident, the suspect was seen wearing a black COVID-style mask.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying this suspect.

