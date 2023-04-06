Lock Haven, Pa. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help with information leading to the arrest of an armed and dangerous man.

Mark Richard Hatterer, Jr., 38, of North Bend assaulted a person in Renovo Borough on April 4, police said. As a result, Hatterer was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats, simple assault, and endangering another person.

State Police in Lamar obtained a warrant for Hatterer’s arrest early Wednesday morning, according to the release. Hatterer has since remained at large.

Anyone with information about Hatterer’s whereabouts is being asked to call PSP Lamar at 570-726-6000. Hatterer should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Hatterer is being described as 6-feet tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Docket sheet

