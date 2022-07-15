Athens Township, Pa. — Two men who allegedly fled a property in Athens were quickly caught and arrested after police executed a search warrant on the property.

The Bradford County Drug Task Force said the property showed signs of being used to deal illegal substances.

Patrick Lewis Ferro, 47, of Athens was identified as one of two men who attempted to flee the property near the 1200 block of Weaver Road on July 7 when authorities arrived. An unidentified second male was apprehended a short time later. That man allegedly told police where to locate a small bag of methamphetamine he threw while running.

Several known drug users were seen coming and going from the residence during an investigation into the property, according to an affidavit from Officer Hunter Condusta.

"Over the past few months, Athens Township Police Department and other agencies have been conducting surveillance and obtaining information regarding Ferro distributing controlled substances from his residence," wrote Condusta.

A large amount of packaging equipment, drug paraphernalia, electronic devices, weapons, and large amounts of cash were located inside Ferro's home, according to the report.

A safe located in Ferro's bedroom contained a small amount of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and a salt shaker with methamphetamine inside.

Ferro directed police to a wooden shed on the property that contained a black Apache 1800 storage box with cash and narcotics concealed within it, investigators said. Police found a total of $7,614 in cash and 97 grams of methamphetamine inside the box, along with numerous items for packaging and selling drugs.

Ferro was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia during a preliminary arraignment on July 8. Ferro was given $100,000 monetary bail and incarcerated at the Bradford County Prison.

Docket sheet

