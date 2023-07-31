Williamsport, Pa. — A week after two women were arrested for locking young children in feces-covered rooms, police have filed charges showing they knew about the conditions almost a year prior to the parents being charged and the children removed from the home.

Crystal and George Zamorski were charged last week for crimes police say they witnessed last year, including felony false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of children. Despite the apartment being unsanitary and barricades discovered on the doors in two separate visits in 2022, the children remained in the home and police declined to file charges for nearly a year.

Officials at the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office agreed there was enough evidence to bring charges against the couple in September. It's unclear what actions local police and Children and Youth Services took until July of 2023.

Lycoming County Children and Youth did not respond to questions requesting comment. Williamsport Bureau of Police Chief Justin Snyder also declined to comment, saying the matter was still an open investigation.

On August, 13, 2022, Officer Christopher Salisbury went with Children and Youth workers to the Zamorski apartment as part of a follow-up to an investigation into George Zamorski, who had just been arrested for attempting to meet a 15-year-old at Dollar General on Washington Boulevard.

Kellar, 22, greeted officers and caseworkers at the front door and let them into the apartment, according to the complaint.

“Present was Crystal Zamorski, the parent of some of the children in the house,” Salisbury said.

Salisbury described seeing pieces of wood in front of room doors that prevented occupants from getting out, according to the affidavit. Crystal Zamorski claimed the two children, who are non-verbal and autistic, stay in the room and sleep.

“The defendant did or should have known about the latch due to the fact that it was there and it did not appear to be freshly attached,” Salisbury said. “I am requesting that an arrest warrant be issued for the defendant so she can be brought before you to answer to these charges.”

A week later, Children and Youth caseworkers and police returned to the apartment for another follow-up. During the visit, tables with bricks on top were in front of the doors, according to Salisbury.

“Crystal told them this was to keep the kids in the room; otherwise they run around,” Salisbury said. “This again was the same room as before where they were told to not use barricades to keep children in the room.”

Salisbury described the situation in 2022 as a “recurring theme" and the "kids are dirty and unbathed and they need to clean the house because it has feces in multiple different parts” after several visits to the home, according to the complaint. “This is unsanitary and a health hazard to the kids,” he added.

However, charges against Crystal and George Zamorski for the 2022 investigation were only approved by Assistant District Attorney Taylor Beucler on July 19 this year. They were then filed on July 26 through the office of Judge Aaron Biichle.

Crystal Zamorski and Destiney Kellar were taken into custody and charged with the same offenses on July 12 in a separate incident.

In that case, Crystal Zamorski, 31, was charged with endangering the welfare of children after police responded to a complaint by a neighbor on July 12 of this year. Zamorski appeared for a preliminary hearing at the Lycoming County Courthouse last week on those charges.

Timeline

Aug. 13, 2022: George Zamorski is caught attempting to meet “15-year-old” at Dollar General on Washington Boulevard his “wife” Destiney Kellar. Zamorski is charged with criminal solicitation, criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors, photograph sex act, and statutory sexual assault. Arrest uncovered conditions two children were living in with Crystal Zamorski, Destiney Kellar, and George Zamorski.

Follow-up visit is conducted by Children and Youth after a warrant is served at 653 Hepburn Street in Williamsport for the George Zamorski case. Two children are identified in the affidavit. Both are non-verbal and autistic. Crystal Zamorski must unlatch locks on rooms to let children out. There are pieces of wood placed in front of the doors to prevent the children from leaving.

Aug. 20, 2022: A caseworker from CYS is sent to the home for reports of two children being “barricaded” inside bedrooms. Two tables are located by the rooms; one has bricks placed on top of it.

“Throughout all the visits there is a recurring theme and recommendation is that the kids are dirty and unbathed and they need to clean the house because it has feces in multiple different parts. This is unsanitary and a health hazard to kids,” Agent Christopher Salisbury wrote in the affidavit filed July 19, 2023. Despite the filing date, the affidavit is in regards to the 2022 visits.

“The defendant (George Zamorski) did or should have known about the latch due to the fact that it was there and it did not appear to be freshly attached,” Salibury wrote in the affidavit of probable cause for Zamorski. It was also filed on July 19, 2023 and made public on July 27, 2023.

September 2022: Charges are approved by the DA's office. No charges are filed by Williamsport Police.

Feb. 10. 2023: George Zamorski enters guilty plea to criminal solicitation: statutory sexual assault.

June 13, 2023: George Zamorski is sentenced to 11-24 months incarceration with five years of probation by President Judge Nancy Butts.

July 12, 2023: Charges are approved by DA Ryan Gardner for Destiney Kellar and Crystal Zamorski after Officers Kendall and Bonnell investigate a child abuse complaint. At approximately 7:15 p.m. Officers Mason and Vining hear a child scream and enter the apartment at 653 Hepburn Street in Williamsport. The nine-year-old and two-year-old were found to be covered in feces and locked in a room. Two beds, trash, and feces were in the room. A one-year-old child was located inside a pack and play infant pen. The pen had soiled clothing and diapers stacked inside it around the child. Officers reported the entire apartment being covered in feces, mold, and bugs. A large kitchen knife was in plain view and accessible, according to the report.

July 19, 2023: ADA Taylor Beucler approves charges for the 2022 investigation.

July 27, 2023: Destiney Kellar and Crystal Zamorski waived preliminary hearings. New charges are announced against Crystal and George Zamorski stemming from the 2022 incident.

