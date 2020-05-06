Harrisburg, Pa. -- Newly released state data shows that there has been a 97% reduction in the amount of untested rape evidence (known as "rape kits") since the state has started tracking them four years ago.

Though this is a vast improvement, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale wants to know why there are still 94 rape kits that still have not been submitted to labs for testing.

“While important progress is being made, I’m concerned that nearly 100 victims of sexual assault are still waiting for their evidence kits to even be sent to a lab,” DePasquale said. “These brave victims underwent grueling physical exams not only for the sake of their own cases, but also to potentially help protect others from being assaulted.”

The collection of a rape kit involves an hours-long forensic examination that collects evidence left behind by an attacker. In Pennsylvania, the kit may only be tested after the victim has consented.

Four years ago, the Department of Health reported 3,000 kits awaiting testing, and on December 31, 2019, the Department reported 94 backlogged kits. These kits have received victim consent for testing, but have been waiting 12 months or longer to be submitted to a lab for testing.

The 94 currently backlogged kits are being held by 41 law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

“The law clearly states that, once consent for testing is received, law enforcement must submit a kit to an approved forensic lab within 15 days,” DePasquale said. “I’m urging police departments and prosecutors to make sure they’re complying with the law and sending these kits to the appropriate public forensic crime labs so they can be processed and have any usable DNA uploaded into the FBI’s national DNA database, known as CODIS.”

When Pennsylvania began tracking kit numbers in 2016, only 499 law enforcement agencies participated. Today, 1,060 out of 1,100 local law enforcement agencies report their numbers.

DePasquale's first report in 2016 described communication failures, bureaucratic breakdowns, and resource shortages leading to inaccurate reporting, with some kits dating back to the 1990s.

In the four years since beginning to track untested kits, law enforcement agencies have improved their reporting and the number of backlogged kits has steadily decreased. DePasquale's office has even discussed the implementation of a real-time tracking system to let victims see when their kit is actually being tested; a similar system was put in place by the Idaho State Police, who have offered to help other agencies copy it at no cost.

The full report, including a list of departments with backlogged kits, is available here.