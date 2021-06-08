Farmington Township, Pa. – A 51-year-old man died Monday evening as a result of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash in Farmington Township, Tioga County.

Shawn L. Main, of Osceola, was operating a Yamaha ATV at 6:22 p.m. June 7 on Fish Hill Road when he lost control as he attempted to negotiate a left curve, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

Main’s ATV then traveled off the north side of the road and hit a cluster of trees. Main was thrown off the ATV and suffered severe head trauma as a result, according to state police. He was not wearing a helmet.

State police said Main was transported to UPMC Wellsboro where he was pronounced deceased.