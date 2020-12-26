Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania's Office of Attorney General, along with the Attorneys General of 26 other states, have entered into a $2.4 million settlement with Sabre Corporation regarding a 2017 data breach. The breach collected data from an online hotel booking company's reservation system, which exposed the information of 1.3 million credit cards.

Pennsylvania will receive $85,483.13, plus injunctive relief from the settlement.

“Businesses are responsible for protecting the private data of their customers from being swiped, and Sabre failed in this duty,” said AG Shapiro. “This settlement will serve as an example to other companies and prevent future data breaches. My office will continue to hold any business that does not protect its customers’ personal information accountable.”

Sabre Hospitality Solutions, a business segment of Sabre, operates the SynXis Central Reservation system to handle hotel reservations. SynXis connects business travel coordinators, travel agencies, and online travel booking companies on one end to Sabre’s hotel customers on the other.

On June 6, 2017, Sabre informed its hotel customers of a data breach that had occurred between August 2016 and March 2017, which the business had disclosed in a SEC filing the month before. Hotels sent out notifications to customers, but some notices were issued as late as 2018 and some customers received several notices regarding the same data breach.

The December 23 settlement requires Sabre to implement and maintain a comprehensive security program; a written incident response and data breach notification plan; specific security requirements; third-party security assessments; and other measures, including sending a list of notified customers to the 27 Attorneys General involved in the lawsuit.

Joining Attorney General Shapiro in this settlement were the Attorneys General of Vermont, Arkansas, Connecticut, Illinois, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington.