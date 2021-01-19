Harrisburg, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro was sworn in for his second term as the Attorney General of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

“Four years ago, I was elected your Attorney General to fulfill the promise of this great agency, to work towards justice, and to take on the big fights, against the most powerful institutions, for every one of us. I went to every corner of Pennsylvania — all 67 counties — the very first year, to listen...The work goes on — it must — because as we have seen over the past year, there is a long way to go,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro's swearing-in speech reflected on the big fights fought and won since taking office in 2017, and the bigger fights to come in his second term. Shapiro also held a moment of silence to honor the 400,000 people who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

On facing the COVID-19 pandemic:

“COVID laid bare the inequities in our Commonwealth. It ripped off the cover that let too many in power look past how fragile our society and economy were before the virus. Moms working an extra job—60, 80 hours a week—not to save up for a trip or help with tuition, but to barely get by. These disparities are blinding, for all who care to see them: Who are the ‘essential workers’ and who gets to work from home? Which Pennsylvanians are able to get tests and vaccines, get a loan to keep their family business open, or meet their mortgage or monthly rent? Who has lost work, lost hours and whose portfolios have skyrocketed? How have we cared for the elderly, those suffering mental illness, and our most vulnerable? We know the answers, they are unacceptable — and to pursue justice, we must help find new answers.”

On tackling racial inequity and political tensions in 2020:

“When bias and inequality limit people’s potential, it robs us of a safer, more just, and prosperous country. Justice requires us to have one rule of law — not different rules for different people. Not competing realities. We can't allow fear of others to trump fact and reason and put your rights at risk. This is what is at stake - and why the work of this office is so important. It informs us how we will continue to seek justice: if we improve ourselves, if we tackle inequality across the Commonwealth, and most importantly, by showing you — all of you — that we will have your back when you are up against the most powerful and entrenched interests or the most well-connected in the world.”

On the big fights and beyond:

“We didn’t back down when the Catholic Church covered up decades of abuse. We didn’t back down when the two of the largest healthcare giants in Western Pennsylvania risked the coverage of 1.9 million people over a contract dispute," said Shapiro.

"We didn’t back down when multinational pharmaceutical companies were trying to wash their hands of their role in manufacturing the opioid crisis. We didn’t back down from the attacks against your right to vote, and to have your vote secured and counted—whoever you voted for. You deserve that. No matter where you’re from, what you look like, who you love or who you pray to or choose not to pray to, you deserve a team who will run through a brick wall to protect you — and we have and will.”

On protecting all Pennsylvanians for the next four years:

“For too long the phrase “rule of law” has been used as a way to oppress others — who don’t understand that running hand in hand with rule of law is the pursuit of justice for all. That’s what my Office keeps seeking and that’s what I intend to uphold. The continued pursuit of justice for all relies on citizens joining in, new ideas, new building blocks, a renewed, earned trust in our institutions, but most of all -- it requires trust in ourselves. Our belief in our experiment of self government. Of free and fair elections. Of a common set of facts, and laws that apply equally. Of our common wealth and prosperity.”

The Attorney General's office also announced the release of a comprehensive report summarizing the "accomplishments and reforms" of the Office during Attorney General Shapiro’s first term.

“This report tells the story of the hard work of public servants and employees of the Office of Attorney General over the past four years,” said AG Shapiro. “They have been laser-focused on serving the people of the Commonwealth and taking on the important work that has allowed us to succeed. I am thankful for all of them, and I am looking forward to continuing this work on behalf of the people of Pennsylvania.”

Highlights from the report include:

Hiring of 477 new employees including 290 women, Black, Hispanic, and Asian individuals—which accounts for 60 percent of all hires. That compares to 45 percent of all hires in 2016. The Office of Attorney General also hired its first Diversity and Inclusion Officer.

Brought national and international attention to abuse scandals within the Catholic Church and the extensive efforts by bishops and Vatican officials to hide this abuse.

Fielded 99,932 total complaints, including 37,568 from seniors. This is a 27 percent total increase over prior administration with a 40 percent increase for seniors.

Sued Purdue Pharma, the manufacturers of Oxycontin. Shapiro followed that lawsuit with separate litigation alleging that members of the Sackler family, who own Purdue Pharma, are personally liable for the opioid crisis.

Created the Office of Attorney General’s first Fair Labor Section, whose work protected Pennsylvanian workers against "unfair and illegal administrative rules promulgated by the Trump Administration."

Read the full report here.