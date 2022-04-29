Harrisburg, Pa. — The Office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed suit against the U.S. Postal Service for its decision to replace much of its 212,000 fleet with gas-powered vehicles.

The lawsuit challenges the agency's "flawed environmental analysis" for its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle Acquisition program.

The suit alleges that the Postal Service’s plans to replace 90% of their fleet with fossil fuel vehicles fails to comply with even the most basic requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act, and should be vacated.

“This isn’t a small endeavor the Postal Service is setting out on,” Shapiro said. “They’re working to replace the largest civilian fleet in the world. The scope of this is massive and will undeniably have a lasting impact on our environment. Which makes the fact that the process was hastily and sloppily done all the worse.”

Under the National Environmental Policy Act, the Postal Service is required to take a “hard look” at the environmental impact of its vehicle acquisitions program. It's intended to arm agencies with information on potential environmental outcomes so that they may make well informed decisions.

However, in this case, the Postal Service chose a manufacturer, signed a contract, and paid a substantial down payment for new vehicles, all before even publishing a cursory environmental review, the lawsuit contends.

That review, when it was later finalized, reportedly failed to consider and evaluate vehicle fleets with a larger mix of electric vehicles. The report instead considered only retaining a fully gas-powered fleet, converting the entire fleet to electric vehicles, or converting 90% of the fleet to gas powered vehicles and 10% to electric vehicles.

“The postal service is required, by law, to perform a thorough analysis before signing a new contract for vehicles,” Shapiro explained. “Instead they put the mail cart before the horse, signed a deal, and published a flimsy report later. Their report analyzes only two extreme alternatives and fails to consider a number of more measured responses."

The report didn't take into account how that decision might impact Pennsylvania's goals for protecting the environment, Shapiro added.

The lawsuit argues that the Postal Service’s Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) violated the National Environmental Policy Act and should be set aside for the following reasons:

The Postal Service violated well-established legal precedent by signing contracts with a defense contractor to procure the vehicles before releasing its draft environmental review

The Postal Service failed to consider reasonable alternatives to its proposed action and arbitrarily rejected a consideration of vehicle fleets with a greater percentage of electric vehicles

The Postal Service’s environmental review failed to properly consider air quality, environmental justice, and climate impacts of purchasing a primarily gas powered fleet

The Final EIS failed to ensure the scientific integrity of its analysis by relying on unfounded assumptions and failing to provide the source of the data it considered

The final EIS is inconsistent with state policies to reduce fossil fuel consumption and to encourage the development and use of clean vehicles

Attorney General Shapiro has filed suit as part of a multi-state coalition that includes the attorneys general of California, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington, as well as the City of New York and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

A copy of the petition can be found here.

