Cherry Township, Pa. — A Dushore man tried to disarm a state police trooper before officers handcuffed and arrested him, according to a complaint.

Cliff Joseph Stroud, 43, ignored police commands at he sat on his knees at a home in the 100 block of Blacks Road on on Aug. 23, Trooper Troy Hansen. He pushed troopers back and attempted to grab a taser from them, Hansen added.

Trooper got Stroud facedown on the ground, but he continued to resist, according to the affidavit. Two troopers were required to handcuff Stroud and place him inside a patrol vehicle.

Stroud was charged with third-degree felony disarming law enforcement officer, simple assault, and resisting arrest. Judge Jennifer Vandine set bail at $20,000 monetary.

Stroud is scheduled to appear before Vandine on Sept. 5 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

