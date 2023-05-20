Jersey Shore, Pa. — A local man fired a single shot into his floor while several people were in the room.

Blayne Thomas Barton allegedly shot the gun after an argument on April 14 became physical, police said. Barton grabbed the weapon when he feared the other man would return to the home located in the 1200 block of Quarry Road in Limestone Township.

Two witnesses said the weapon went off as Barton, 26, stood in the living room. He admitted the gun fired to Trooper Stephen Schram during an interview in early April, according to the affidavit.

Barton claimed he was attempting to “de-cock” the weapon by sliding the hammer down with his finger while holding the trigger in a firing position. While attempting the maneuver, Barton’s finger allegedly slipped off the safety, causing the firearm to discharge.

Barton said he did not mean for the weapon to shoot, according to witnesses who spoke with state police. He also apologized several times, police said.

Barton is being charged with two counts of recklessly endangering another person. No bail was listed for Barton, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Denise Dieter on June 14 for preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.