Canton, Pa. — A Canton man on parole lied on the application to purchase a firearm from a local sporting goods store, police said.

Chandler Allen Trowbridge, 23, admitted the lie to officers when they confronted him with the allegations, according to an affidavit.

Trooper Matthew Santiago's investigation uncovered a 2020 guilty plea to a third-degree felony Trowbridge committed in New Jersey. At that time, Trowbridge was in possession of a firearm without a license in New Jersey and was charged with a third-degree felony, Santiago said.

Investigators interviewed Trowbridge on Sept. 14 about the attempted purchase at the Towanda State Police Barracks. Trowbridge told Santiago he wanted to purchase the shotgun for hunting purposes.

“He was advised it is not legal for him to be in possession of a firearm due to his felony status,” Santiago said.

Investigators charged Trowbridge with third-degree felony sell or transfer of firearms and misdemeanor statement under penalty of law. No bail was listed for Trowbridge, who is scheduled to face Judge Fred Wheaton on Oct. 25 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

