Lock Haven, Pa. — A man found guilty of three attempted escapes from jail will be spending the next 12 years inside a state prison.
Matthew Joseph Cole, 36, of Renovo was sentenced by President Judge Craig Miller this month during two proceedings at the Clinton County Courthouse. Cole was sentenced on May 16 and 23 to a total of 12 years for repeated attempts to escape prison.
He was originally sentenced to four years after fleeing a courtroom in 2021. Cole was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property in that case, according to court records.
A jury found him guilty of escape, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and attempted escape in January of this year. While incarcerated, Cole attempted two escapes by digging into the wall of his cell at the Clinton County Correctional Facility.
Tuesday, Cole asked Judge Craig Miller to run his sentences concurrent so he could get home to his family, according to a release. Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse requested the sentences run consecutively, pointing Cole’s repeated attempts to escape out.
Cole will be parole eligible after serving six years of his sentence. All escape charges will run consecutively to his original sentence imposed in July of 2021, Strouse said.