Williamsport, Pa. — An attempted homicide is under dispute in the case of the woman accused of driving her minivan into the Little League World Series museum in July.

President Judge Nancy Butts is deliberating a recent appeal to amend the criminal charge of attempted homicide Theresa Salazar, 57, is facing in the crash, to decide whether or not Salazar possessed the intent to kill.

Chief public defender Nicole Spring, representing Theresa Salazar, argued on Tuesday the attempted homicide charge should be removed because Salazar did not take "substantial enough steps to commit homicide."

On July 3, Salazar did intentionally drive her vehicle through two sets of doors into the museum on Rt. 15 in South Williamsport, which was open for business at the time.

Melissa Mull, a museum employee, was near the cash register at the time of the incident, according to the investigation. She received cuts from glass shards, but was not seriously hurt. No one else was hurt in the crash.

Cpl. William Macinnis with the South Williamsport PD said after smashing into the first set of doors, Salazar allegedly continued to accelerate, pushing into a second set.

Three Little League employees and several patrons were in the area of the crashed vehicle, Macinnis said.

Spring argued that there is a discrepancy in Mull's testimony regarding the distance from Salazar's minivan to where Mull was standing and that a specific intent to kill was not present.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Welickovitch argued there was, in fact, an intent to kill. "It's a perfectly rational inference that if you drive high speed into a building that is open to the public, there is an intent to kill."

Welickovitch acknowledged that the investigation had not produced a recorded speed, but that after crashing through the first set of doors, Salazar hesitated. Maul began to approach the vehicle to check the medical status of the driver, and Salazar accelerated to crash through the second set of doors.

In the recorded surveillance video, the tires are spinning even after she came to a stop, and smoke is visible, the prosecutor said.

"A vehicle can be a deady weapon," Welickovitch said, "and it was a weapon the way it was employed."

Salazar is reported to have had a long-standing dispute with the founders of Little League, alleging that her great-uncles should also be neamed as Little League founders. She has made threats against the organization for more than 20 years and has been banned from the property, according to a PennLive report.

A felony 1 charge of causing a catastrophe was amended to a felony 3 charge of risking a catstrophe during Tuesday's hearing. She faces a slew of other felony and misdemeaner charges and remains behind bars.

The judge's ruling is not expected within at least 90 days, perhaps longer, according to both the prosecution and defense.

