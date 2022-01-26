Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Police Department is investigating the allegedly attempted abduction of a 15-year-old near the 200 block of East 7th Street.

The incident allegedly occurred near the Nazarene Church on Jan. 24 at approximately 2:40 p.m. Authorities described the actor as a black male wearing glasses, a black knit hat, and dark puffy down coat.

The unidentified male was allegedly operating a white Dodge Caravan.

According to the report, the man asked the juvenile if she wanted a puppy. Authorities said the juvenile became scared and ran from the man, who pursued the juvenile a short distance before fleeing the area.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Bloomsburg Police Department at 570-784-6300.