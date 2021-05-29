Shared with permission from First News Now

FNN Article, May 26, 2021





MANSFIELD, PA - 27-year-old, Maher Omar Brown, (listed as homeless) presently sits in jail as he faces charges after an attempted carjacking/robbery that occurred on Wednesday afternoon, May 26, 2021, in the Walmart parking lot, located in Richmond Township.





The incident unfolded between 1:00PM and 1:20PM, as a man with a gun tried to get a woman to hand over her car keys to him. The man reportedly was taken by surprise as the woman told him off and climbed inside her vehicle and locked the doors. The woman then called 911 and reported the incident.





Pennsylvania State Police Troopers quickly responded to Walmart and made contact with the female victim and got a description of the man. Troopers immediately started searching the area around the store and others went into the office to gather information, as well as, view security cameras.





FNN was told that at one point State Police had guns drawn out behind the Walmart store, as employees out back were told to go back inside the store. However, the suspect was said to have been caught inside Walmart riding a handicap cart around the store.





State Police were on scene for several hours as they searched for the suspect, the gun and conducted their investigation into this incident.





The gun was located and it was reported to have been a paintball gun.





The female victim was able to positively identified the alleged suspect that police had taken into custody. At which point, Brown was placed under arrest.

No one was reported injured in this incident.





Brown is facing the following three charges: - Criminal Attempt - Robbery of Motor Vehicle - Felony in the 1st Degree. - Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another - Misdemeanor in the 1st Degree. - Simple Assault - Misdemeanor in the 2nd Degree.

Brown was placed in the Tioga County Jail as he was unable to meet the $100,000.00 monetary bail. Brown's Preliminary Hearing is set for June 9, 2021, at 9:00AM.