Selinsgrove, Pa. – Today around noon an armed suspect attempted to rob the CVS Pharmacy inside of the Target Store in Selinsgrove, state police said.

The white male actor was wearing a red T-shirt and sunglasses and entered the store at approximately 12 p.m., police said.

"The actor attempted to rob the pharmacist and after leaving the store fled in a gold Honda CRV (2002-2006) in an unknown direction," state police at Selinsgrove said in a press release.

The male was accompanied by another white male, a suspected accomplice, wearing a red button-up shirt.

Both men are being sought in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.