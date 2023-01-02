Theft generic pd lights
State College, Pa. — A driver waited in a secured tow lot until the right moment before driving through an opened fence without headlights. 

According to State College Police, 19-year-old Rondale Stewart owed $700 for a tow that occurred on Oct. 28. Stewart was allegedly seen on a surveillance video leaving the lot in a red Toyota Camry on Nov. 6 at a high rate of speed without paying the bill. 

Police discovered Stewart, a Norristown resident, was in town the day before the incident. He left the next day, according to an affidavit. 

Stewart was charged with first-degree theft of services, and defiant trespassing. Stewart is scheduled to appear before Judge Donald Hahn on Jan. 18 for a preliminary hearing. 

