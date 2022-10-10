Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Lewisburg man is accused of viciously beating his ex-girlfriend, leaving her with broken bones and a punctured lung.

Liam Conner Schum, 25, is now facing a felony assault charge for the alleged attack that sent the woman to the hospital on Sept. 15.

Police were called to the woman's home on E. Fifth Street around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, another woman on the porch directed them to an upstairs bathroom, where they found the alleged victim.

Her nose was "obviously broken" and she had difficulty moving, which was a sign of possible internal injuries, Bloomsburg Officer Nick Thorpe said. Schum had already fled the scene on his bicycle, police discovered.

The woman said she had broken up with Schum a few weeks prior, but had let him stay in the house with her. Just before the attack, the two got into an argument in her bedroom and she told him to leave, she said.

He refused and continued arguing with her, but eventually did start to walk out of the bedroom, she explained. As she tried to close the door behind him, he reportedly became angry and forced it back open. As they struggled jut inside the door, Schum's glasses fell off his face and broke, which enraged him, she told police.

He began viciously punching her in the face and body — an attack that was witnessed by her young child, arrest papers say. She was taken to the hospital, where doctors confirmed she had a broken nose, a fractured eye socket, a lacerated lung, and four broken ribs.

The lung was punctured by one of the broken ribs and her eye socket would need to be repaired with surgery, doctors told Thorpe.

When police questioned Schum, he claimed he "blacked out" after arguing with his ex, but recalled she had hit him first, charges state. He reportedly said the beating was in self-defense and showed officers a scratch on his face as justification.

"Due to the severity of the injuries ... it was apparent that his actions had gone far beyond self defense," Thorpe noted.

Schum also allegedly accused Thorpe of "always siding with the female."

Schum, N. Fifth Street, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.

