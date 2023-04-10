Bloomsburg, Pa. — An inmate who repeatedly bit prison staff during a scuffle last month has been charged with felony assault, records show.
Chalid Stephen Smalls-Stokes, 26, took a "fighting stance" when corrections officers went into his cell at Columbia County Prison to move him on March 5 at 12:30 p.m., police say.
He was extremely combative with the three officers in the cell and allegedly started spitting, biting, and kicking them. During the struggle, Smalls-Stokes repeated bit one of the officers on the ribs, breaking the skin and leaving bruises, court papers say.
He also reportedly bit another officer's wrist, which broke the skin and drew blood. Smalls-Stokes also spit on the officers as they struggled to get him under control.
Related reading: Man steals groceries from refrigerator
Smalls-Stokes was sentenced to six months in prison in December for breaking into a Berwick woman's home last year and stealing groceries.
Smalls-Stokes, of East Fifth Street, Bloomsburg, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, as well as two counts of simple assault. He was also cited three times for harassment.