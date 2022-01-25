As AT&T expands wireless connectivity to its customers and FirstNet® subscribers in Pennsylvania, one area of Lycoming County will finally receive a boost.

According to AT&T, new cell sites will enhance mobile broadband coverage across the state and help give residents and first responders on FirstNet faster, more reliable wireless service.

The new sites will help customers in the following communities get the most out of their mobile devices:

Cambria County: This new site will provide additional coverage and capacity south of Johnstown along U.S. Highway 219 and Eisenhower Boulevard.

A new site in Foster Township will provide additional coverage along Interstate 81 and Route 901. Wayne County: New sites will provide additional coverage and capacity for the town of Aldenville and south of Arlington along Sanctuary Road and to the Lacawac Sanctuary.

These enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet, America’s public safety network for first responders.

AT&T views Band 14 as public safety’s VIP lane. In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s added coverage and capacity.

From 2018 to 2020, AT&T invested nearly $975 million in wireless and wireline networks in Pennsylvania. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and their businesses. Visit Pennsylvania.att.com to learn more about other network upgrades across the state.