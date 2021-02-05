Espy, Pa. – AT&T has added a new cell site to Espy along Route 11 and Central Road, which will enhance coverage to both regular customers and FirstNet subscribers.

The new cell site will improve mobile broadband coverage with faster, more reliable wireless service - an improvement especially important for the area's first responders.

“We want our customers to have a great experience. With this network expansion, they’ll be able to experience better network connectivity while streaming videos, sharing on social media or texting family and friends,” said David Kerr, president, AT&T Pennsylvania. “We consistently work to provide better coverage for the community and its first responders. And we’re investing in our wireless network to accomplish that.”

The new enhancements to cell coverage are bringing Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is the nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet subscribers - a "VIP lane" for public safety officials.

In an emergency, the band can be locked exclusively for FirstNet. When not in use by FirstNet, regular AT&T customers can enjoy its added coverage and capacity.

FirstNet is a dedicated public safety communications platform which gives first responders access to always-on, 24/7 priority and preemption across voice and data. It was built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority.

From 2017 to 2019, AT&T invested more than $850 million in Pennsylvania’s wireless and wired networks, including opening several new sites across Pennsylvania. More information about the new infrastructure is available here.