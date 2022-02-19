Shamokin, Pa. —Shamokin Police said a 20-year-old man is on life support and listed as critical condition after being assaulted at a residence near the 500 block of North Franklin Street.

According to an affidavit from officers Tyler Bischof and Alexis Temple, a woman contacted the department about an assault that took place on the night of Jan. 21, 2021. The woman provided officers with text messages and a video that allegedly showed an unconscious male.

Temple said the video showed Kody Scicchitano lying on the floor as a man, identified as Anthony Torres, 27, of Shamokin, could be heard in the background making comments.

Temple said officers spoke with Tarra Krieger, who was allegedly inside the residence on the night of the assault. According to the report, Krieger told officers she feared for her life and was scared of Torres.

Krieger allegedly told Torres Scicchitano needed help and she was going to call 911.

“He tried to come up to me and I went upstairs and went in my bedroom and I told him to leave me alone and I was scared,” Krieger told Temple, according to the affidavit.

A second witness, identified as Nicole Koons, 19, of Shamokin, told police after she heard two loud bangs, she went downstairs and had to push Torres off Scicchitano. According to the affidavit, Torres kicked Sciccihitano several times in the head before going upstairs and playing video games.

“Afterwards Nicole Koons stated that it appeared that Scicchitano was only sleeping and did not need medical attention,” Temple wrote. “Nicole Koons stated an hour or two passed before the ambulance was called for Scicchitano.”

According to the affidavit, the assault took place around 3:30 p.m. Officers said a friend of Koons, who allegedly stopped by the residence after the assault, placed a call to 911 at 5 p.m.

Torres was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person. Torres was given $150,000 monetary bail after an arraignment on the charges with Judge John Gembic.

Torres could not make bail and was transported to the Northumberland County Jail.

Koons and Krieger were held on $75,000 monetary bail after being charged with two misdemeanors in second-degree recklessly endangering another person and third-degree statement under penalty.

All three individuals are scheduled to meet with Gembic on Feb. 22 for preliminary hearings.

Anthony Torres docket sheet

Nicole Koons docket sheet

Tarra Krieger docket sheet