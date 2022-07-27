Williamsport, Pa. — A teary-eyed woman pleaded with the court to let her resume a relationship with a man she accused of sexually assaulting and strangling her.

The woman spoke during a court proceeding on Monday for the defendant, George Hoffman, after telling officials she would not testify against him.

Without the accuser's testimony, the Lycoming County District Attorney's office was forced to withdraw charges against Hoffman in two separate cases.

Hoffman was accused of assaulting the woman who is wheelchair-bound. The woman whispered “say you're not guilty” to him during Monday’s motion to revoke bail.

He entered the courtroom with the possibility that his bail would be revoked and he'd be sent to prison; however, the opposite happened as charges of indecent assault by forcible compulsion, indecent assault without the consent of others, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment, sexual assault, and strangulation were all dismissed.

It was a turn of events that the accuser likely anticipated as she argued for her right to be in contact with Hoffman.

“I don’t have very long to live,” the 53-year-old woman told the court as she begged Judge Kenneth Brown to lift the "No Contact" order Hoffman had placed against him for a previous case.

Hoffman pleaded no contest in 2021 to second-degree simple assault and pled guilty to theft by unlawful taking in 2022. As a condition of Hoffman’s release on those charges, he was ordered not to have contact with the accuser.

Hoffman also pleaded guilty to simple assault in 2005, 2007, and 2009, according to court records. He also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in 2020.

