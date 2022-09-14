Mount Carmel, Pa. — After stepping between two people arguing, a man told police he was grabbed by the neck and lifted off his feet.

The accuser came to the home to help someone move their belongings out when the alleged assault took place. Officer Tyler Herbster of the Mount Carmel Police Department spoke with several witnesses who identified Joshua Sulick as the aggressor.

Herbster interviewed Sulick on Sept. 3 at a residence near the 200 block of South Vine Street. Sulick screamed at officers after he was taken into custody, Herbster said.

A neighbor who spoke with police after the incident said Sulick had been causing a disturbance and drinking all day. The 33-year-old Sulick allegedly yelled at people from his porch throughout the day.

Once back at the police station, Sulick took a fighting stance and screamed at officers as they attempted to interview him, according to the affidavit. Officers pulled Sulick’s arms together and placed handcuffs on him before he was placed in a cell.

Sulick was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, strangulation, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, and public drunkenness. He was incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $20,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet

