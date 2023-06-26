Crime generic fingerprints
Ashland, Pa. — A man with an active protective order against him was  caught at his victim's home, according to police.

State troopers were called to a home on Middle Avenue in Conyngham Township on June 16 at 10:30 a.m., reports say. They allegedly found David Gregis, 38, of Ashland, at the home of a 62-year-old woman who has a Protection from Abuse order against him.

Gregis was taken into custody and charged with violating the order, records show.

