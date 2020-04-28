Flames damaged the interior of a Williamsport home after a city man allegedly lit paper on fire and slid it through a woman's mail slot, city police said.

Dyshean Purvis, 35, was committed to the Lycoming County Prison on Sunday in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail set by District Judge Jerry C. Lepley.

Purvis was held for court on charges of felony arson and criminal trespass.

Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Nicholas T. Carrita said that police were called to a home on the 10 block of Center Place around 10:51 a.m. on April 26 for the report of a mailbox fire.

When police arrived, Carrita said he heard the victim yelling "stop" and "leave me alone" from inside the residence. The victim reportedly fled from the residence with Purvis following close behind.

"Purvis saw me and slammed the front door shut. He refused to come out," Carrita said.

The victim told police that Purvis showed up to her home uninvited, knocked on the door numerous times and refused to leave.

Purvis reportedly gathered paper menus from the garbage of a nearby restaurant, crumpled up a menu and set it on fire with a lighter.

"Purvis put the caught menu in the mail slot through the front door causing the front door, curtains, and carpet to catch fire," Carrita said.

The victim noticed the smoke and successfully put the initial fire out, but heard Purvis outside continuing to flick a lighter, according to police.

"[The victim] became extremely alarmed and feared for her safety. She barricaded herself inside her bedroom as Purvis gained entry to her residence," Carrita wrote.

Purvis allegedly used force to enter the victim's bedroom. The victim was able to maneuver around him and run out the front door, according to Carrita.

"Eventually, Purvis came out the front door and was taken into custody," Carrita said.

Purvis was charged with one count each of first degree felony arson - inhabited structure, second degree felony criminal trespass - break into structure, second degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, and third degree misdemeanor disorderly condcut.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Christian D. Frey on May 5.

