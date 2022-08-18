Warrant_Henry_2022.jpg

Police have issued a warrant for Jimmy "Hank" Carlton Henry of Clinton County.

Castanea Township, Pa. — The Mill Hall Borough Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Jimmy "Hank" Carlton Henry for aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

These incidents allegedly occurred between April 09, 2020 and April 30, 2020 at a residence in Castanea Township, Clinton County, Pa.

Henry's current whereabouts are unknown. 

Anyone with information in regards to his location, please contact Mill Hall Borough Police Department 570-726-4597 or Clinton County Communication Center at 570-748-2936.

