Watsontown, Pa. – Two police departments are in a dispute after a Milton Police officer's wife was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, Northumberland County records show.

Jill E. Derr, 63, of Watsontown, was charged by Watsontown Police with felony criminal trespass after her neighbors called to report an intruder in their home in the 600 block of Ash Street at 1:35 a.m. on March 26.

"[The homeowner] located the intruder, who he identified as his next-door neighbor, Jill Derr. [The homeowner] advised that Derr was standing inside his daughter's bedroom, hovering over the juvenile's bed," Watsontown PD Sergeant Timothy Kiefaber wrote in an affidavit.

The child appeared afraid but was uninjured, according to Kiefaber's report.

Officer Podgorney interviewed Derr, who allegedly said she took sleeping pills earlier that night and believed they made her "see things" and hear unknown noises.

"Derr advised that she thinks the sleeping pills she had taken had made her believe that her neighbors were fighting when they were not," Kiefaber wrote.

According to the affidavit, Derr said she entered through an unlocked back door to check on the neighbors' child. The homeowners told police that everyone was sleeping until Derr allegedly began shouting.

Kiefaber said that the homeowners initially were unsure about pressing charges but came to the station around noon that day to pursue criminal charges against Derr.

Less than four hours later, Milton Police requested a change in their primary backup from Watsontown Police to Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Central Susquehanna Regional 911 records show.

The change in Milton's backup from Watsontown to Buffalo Valley adds about four minutes of travel time to the emergency response, according to Google Maps data. Delayed backups increase the risk of danger to officers, the National Sheriffs' Association said.

Five days later on March 31, Watsontown Police Chief Rodney Witherite said he went to the Milton station for help serving an unrelated warrant, not knowing that Milton had removed his department from their backup list.

Witherite said he entered the lobby but claims a desk clerk refused him further entry when he asked to speak to Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer or any available officer.

Witherite claims that as he exited the station, Zettlemoyer followed him out and asked why Watsontown arrested his officer's wife instead of contacting him first or referring her to mental health. Witherite alleges that Zettlemoyer accused Kiefaber of soliciting Derr's arrest.

Kiefaber said he overheard the chiefs' exchange outside in the station's parking lot. He claims Zettlemoyer said Derr shouldn't have been arrested because she had no criminal intent.

Kiefaber claims Zettlemoyer told them they weren't welcome at the Milton Police Department and should leave the area.

Witherite alleges that he asked Zettlemoyer if that meant they weren't permitted in Milton Borough and that Zettlemoyer replied, "You're not welcome here."

Immediately after the exchange, Witherite said he told First Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner that he considered it an improper attempt to obstruct justice in Derr's case. Witherite said he advised District Attorney Tony Matulewicz of the same at a later date.

The next day on April 1, Zettlemoyer and Milton Borough issued a joint statement published in The Standard-Journal saying that Watsontown Police haven't been barred from Milton.

"We will continue to respond to any emergencies within either community. We serve the residents of both. We will respond as needed," the statement in The Standard-Journal said.

As of April 4, Milton Borough Police Department still designates Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department as their primary backup.

Derr is scheduled for a preliminary hearing by Magisterial District Judge Michael Patrick Toomey on April 27.

