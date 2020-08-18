Old Lycoming Township, Pa. -- A Lock Haven man who was wanted by the state parole board was arrested by Old Lycoming Township Police early Saturday morning. The man had multiple illegal substances hidden on his person which police discovered after the man was taken into custody.

The man was a passenger in a vehicle that was parked in the closed business parking lot of Williamsport Honda along Lycoming Creek Road around 12:17 AM on Saturday, Aug. 15, reported police. Upon making contact with the man and the driver of the vehicle, police reportedly smelled marijuana.

After further questioning, the man falsely identified himself as "Stacie Mathews" to police. After questioning the driver of the vehicle, the driver provided the officer with the man's ID card and the officer realized the man had lied about his identity.

The man's real name was Stacie Fernelle Henry. Henry is a resident of Lock Haven, Pa. and was wanted by the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole.

A search of the vehicle revealed Henry was in possession of over $2,000.00 in US Currency. Additionally, a large quantity of marijuana was found by the police inside the vehicle.

Upon being taken into custody, Henry was found to have hidden various quantities of crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana on his person.

Police learned that Henry had rented a motel room along Lycoming Creek Road. Inside the motel room, police found two occupants as well as additional quantities of drugs and paraphernalia items.

Police later learned that one of the occupants of the motel room was Kaylen Montoya from Lock Haven, Pa. who was wanted by authorities in Clinton County. Montoya left the motel room before police learned about his outstanding warrant.

Stacie Henry was arraigned in front of DMJ William Solomon on Aug. 17. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, false identification to law enforcement and tampering with physical evidence. Henry was committed to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $150,000.00 bail. As of now, there is no further information regarding Kaylen Montoya.