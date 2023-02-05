Lock Haven, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man has been charged after police say he tied his dog to a tree and shot it multiple times.

James Standbridge, 34, was arrested after passersby discovered the dog, which was injured but alive, alongside the road.

Here's what police say happened:

On Jan. 31, the shelter anager of the Clinton County SPCA contacted the Pine Creek Township Police department to report a dog had been shot in the 1700 block of Pine Mountain Road in Wayne Township.

The SPCA manager said they were called three days earlier by a motorist that was traveling on Pine Mountain Road in the 1700 block when the driver noticed a dog lying under some laurel bushes by the road in the area of a pull off. Clinton County SPCA workers traveled to this location and located the dog, a brindle-colored female pitbull terrier.

SPCA workers stated the dog was injured with visible open wounds and initially thought it had been hit by a car. They also found a pink dog leash tied to a tree close to where the dog was laying. By looking at that area, it was apparent the dog had been connected to that leash and eventually wriggled out of it.

Workers also found three bullet casings. The SPCA workers took the dog to RoseBird Veterinary Center in Jersey Shore for treatment. At the veterinary center, the dog was X-rayed and it was determined the dog was not hit by a car but had been shot. The X-ray showed two bullets lodged in the body of the dog.

One of the bullets was able to be removed, but the second one was not. The dog suffered a shattered humerus bone and has undergone surgery and continues to be hospitalized.

The Clinton County SPCA posted photos of the dog on their Facebook page and a description of what happened. The SPCA put out a request for donations to assist with the vet bills that were adding up and a request for any information about the dog’s owner. Calls started coming in to the SPCA with information on who they believed the dogs owner was. This information was passed on to the Pine Creek Township Police Department.

Based on the information provided, the Pine Creek Township police department contacted Standridge to come in for an interview. During this interview, Standridge confirmed the dog, named Luna, was his. He also admitted he took the dog to that location on Jan. 21, tied her to the tree, and fired three shots at her. He thought the dog was deceased, Standridge told police.

Standridge was charged with two counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals, and three counts of neglect of a animal. Standridge was arraigned by District Judge Kibler and bail was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 6 at 8:30 a.m.

The Clinton County SPCA stated that donations to help cover the treatment, care and rehabilitation of the dog can be made on their Facebook page, their website or mailed to the Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hall Road, Lock Haven.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.