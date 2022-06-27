Lock Haven, Pa. — A Philadelphia man was taken into custody after police discovered fentanyl and methamphetamine inside a home along McCloskey Lane in Lamar Township.

The early evening raid resulted in the arrest and incarceration of Maurice Flipper Johnson, who police said delivered narcotics to a man in Lycoming County. According to a release from the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, that man was identified as Matthew Slota, who was charged this week in Lycoming County.

Members of the Clinton County East Drug Task Force discovered the substances, along with packaging materials and scales, after the raid on Johnson’s property. The 35-year-old Johnson was charged with felonies that included possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.

Johnson is being held at the Clinton Count Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge John Maggs on July 5 for a preliminary hearing.

Court records show Slota was charged with the same offenses and held on $95,000 bail. He will appear before Judge Denise Dieter for a preliminary hearing on June 29.

