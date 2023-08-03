Nearly 92,000 Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S. are being recalled due to a possibility of fires.

The companies are telling owners to park the affected vehicles outside and away from structures due to an electronic controller in the oil pump that can overheat, causing fire.

The Department of Transportation has posted documents stating that during manufacturing, a capacitor on a circuit board in the oil pump assembly in the transmission may have been damaged by the supplier during. Possible short-circuits can increase the risk of fire.

The recalls are for certain 2023 and 2023 Hyundai Palisades, certain 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra and Kona vehicles. Kias being recalled include the 2023 Soul and Sportage as well as some 2023 and 2023 Seltos vehicles.

The documents state that “dealers will inspect and replace the electric oil pump controller, as necessary, free of charge.”

Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified sometime between Sept. 25 and Sept. 28.

