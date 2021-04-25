Arnot, Pa. – Blossburg fire crews responded to a terrible accident Saturday morning, April 23, 2021, in Bloss Township.





Family members of the victim related to FNN that Marie Mattison was helping direct her husband, John Mattison, as he was driving his vehicle up onto ramps to change the oil. The family is unsure what happened next, but the vehicle jump forward and struck Marie and went straight through the back wall of the garage and over an embankment while dragging Mrs. Mattison under the vehicle. When the vehicle came to a stop Marie was pinned underneath the vehicle.





The accident occurred at 90 Cherry Street which is located in Arnot, but listed as a Blossburg address.





Fire and EMS crews rushed to the scene to work on getting the trapped woman out from under the vehicle which was believed to be crushing her.





The late 60-year-old victim was awake during the rescue as firefighters carefully and skillfully freed her from under the vehicle.





According to a family member, Mrs. Mattison had suffered serious chest, legs and possibly back injuries in the freak accident.





Liberty firefighters were called in for mutual aid to set up a landing zone for Guthrie Air Medical Helicopter at the Arnot Baseball Field.





Marie Mattison was loaded into the back of Guthrie Air and within a few minutes the helicopter was airborne and heading to Robert Packer Hospital, FNN was told by her family.





The seriousness of Mattison's injuries and her condition was unknown at this time.



Blossburg and Liberty crews were cleared from the scene around 11:24 a.m.

Family members have asked for prayers.



