Williamsport, Pa. – How does a young man with a loving support system and no prior criminal record end up robbing a convenience store at knifepoint?

Pa. Court of Common Pleas Senior Judge John B. Leete puzzled over that question before sentencing Jamaire M. Burget, 20, to up to six years in state prison for felony robbery on Jan. 7.

"I look at this young man, no priors, good in sports, well-liked, respected and with a wonderful support system," Leete said. "It's a quantum leap to go from there to holding a knife at a convenience store sticking up a clerk."

Burget robbed Turkey Hill, 700 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, on Jan. 5, 2020. He held the female clerk from behind and brandished a 12-inch serrated knife as he ordered her to open the cash drawer, Williamsport City Police said. The clerk reportedly escaped while Burget took $72 from the cash drawer.

"It was quite difficult for me to even step foot in my job after that night. It gave me stomach aches and such," the victim said at Burget's sentencing hearing.

But instead of anger or resentment, she voiced compassion towards him.

"I guess what really bothered me was finding out that he was only 19. That frustrated me in the aspect that there's a lot of life ahead of where he is now," the victim said. "Just me being the person that I am, it made me hurt for him."

Burget, who was represented by Assistant Public Defender Jessica Feese, was given the opportunity to speak prior to his sentencing. He apologized to his victim.

"I know I can't understand what she's going through as far as PTSD and nightmares of that night. I'd just like to apologize. That's usually not who I am. I wish I could take it all back but I can't. I'm sorry," he said.

For her compassion toward Burget, Leete told the victim that she was "one of the most exceptional victims of a violent crime that I have met in many years."

Burget's mother and grandmother described him as a loving and kind person.

"It never came into my mind that he would've done something like this," Burget's grandmother said. "I hope he knows that we're always here for him no matter what happened."

District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner said he has no doubt that prior to this incident Burget was a good person but that the seriousness of his actions shouldn't be glossed over.

"He was fueled by his need to quickly access money to satisfy a drug debt," Gardner said. "These random acts of violence as a result of getting caught up in that realm cannot be tolerated."

Leete agreed, pointing out that "this Court believes prisons are made for people who commit crimes of violence." The fact that the Commonwealth didn't request a deadly weapon enhancement was generous, Leete added.

"Even though I'm sentencing you here today, I hope you can appreciate what you have. You have so much. For God's sake, take it, go with it, do something with your life," Leete told Burget.

For one felony count of robbery - threat of immediate serious injury, Burget was sentenced to a minimum of 32 months and a maximum of 72 months of confinement, with 368 days credit for time served. Leete ordered Burget to comply with recommended treatment programs, submit a DNA sample, pay court costs, and submit a letter of apology to his victim.

"I just really hope he learns from it. I really hope it doesn't happen again," the victim said. "I know he can do better for himself, for his family and for his friend."

