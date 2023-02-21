Update Feb. 21, 1 p.m.

Chester Hill Borough, Pa. — Police have apprehended a suspect in Clearfield County who was wanted for theft and had been spotted in Clinton County. Police said he was potentially armed and were warning residents in the Greene Township area to remain vigilant.

PSP at Lamar issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a man who was wanted for allegedly robbing Fuel On, 900 block of Walton Street, Chester Hill Borough in Clearfield County on Feb. 6.

Around 7:05 a.m., the man entered the store and "used force toward the clerk," Trooper Raymond Green of Clearfield PSP wrote in a report. The suspect went to the "Game of Skill" payout drawer and stole approximately $8,000 in cash.

He fled the scene in a silver Dodge Dakota before police arrived at the store.

The suspect was later spotted in Clinton County on Feb. 15 around 2:20 p.m. PSP Lamar said he was on foot after crashing his vehicle around Overdorf Lane, Greene Township.

Police obtained a felony warrant for Craig Haulke-Miller, 35. He was taken into custody on Feb. 20 and will be detained at a Clearfield County jail. A preliminary hearing will be determined at a later date, according to police.

Update Feb. 16, 4:30 p.m.

Police are still looking for this suspect, according to Pennsylvania State Police Community Service Office and Public Information Officer Lauren Lesher.

Originally published Feb. 15

Greene Twp., Clinton County, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Lamar are currently looking for a possibly armed suspect in connection with a robbery that occurred in Chester Hill, Clearfield County on February 6.

He was last seen on foot after crashing his vehicle around Overdorf Lane, Greene Twp, Clinton County, Pa. on February 15 at approximately 2:20 p.m. Suspect is a white, non-Hispanic male approximately 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and T-shirt of unknown color and is suspected to be armed.

If seen contact PSP Lamar at 570-726-6000 immediately.

