Williamsport, Pa. – Two people were robbed at gunpoint while walking in the 2200 block of West 3rd Street around 8:36 p.m. last night, according to the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

"A suspect described as a black male in his 20s wearing a white mask and glasses and all-black clothing approached these citizens who were walking and pulled a gun and tried to rob them," WBPD Chief Damon Hagan told NorthcentralPA.com today.

The actor actually did rob one of them before fleeing the area on foot, according to Hagan.

"There were no injuries that I'm aware of," Hagan said.

The suspect has not yet been identified and the police are following up on all leads.

The patrol division did the initial investigation. The case has been assigned to Agent Aaron LeVan for follow-up investigation, according to Hagan.