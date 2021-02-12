Williamsport, Pa. – State Police at Montoursville responded to an "active domestic" on Thursday evening at the Harvest Moon Trailer Park in Woodward Township around 10 p.m.

Police said Clifford E. Wilbur, Jr., a 38-year-old white male, assaulted a victim with a handgun. Wilbur then reportedly fled the scene and drove to Sheetz Convenience Store in Woodward Twp., where police claim he committed an armed robbery.

After a police pursuit initiated in the 3500 block of W. Fourth St., Williamsport, Wilbur crashed his vehicle, police said. According to police, Wilbur brandished a handgun and officers fired.

Wilbur was pronounced dead by the Lycoming County Coroner.

Police said there is no threat to public safety at this time. The incident is currently under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police and Lycoming County DA.

Fourth Street in Williamsport is closed Friday morning to traffic and a detour is in place.