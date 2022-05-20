Lewis Township, Pa. —Police said when two men argued over thrash being thrown into their yards, one pulled a pistol and threatened the other with it.

According to an affidavit, William Michael Starr, 62, of Trout Run threw garbage onto his neighbor’s yard, causing an argument to breakout on the afternoon of May 3. Starr allegedly pulled a weapon and threatened the neighbor after the neighbor allegedly threw trash back onto Starr's property.

During an interview with police, Starr told authorities he only pulled out the weapon to show his neighbor he had it.

Starr was charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats and two-second-degree misdemeanors that included simple assault and reckless endangering another person.

Starr was given a summons to appear before Judge William Solomon on June 15 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket report

