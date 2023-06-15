Plunketts Creek, Pa. — Bail was denied for a local man accused of strangling a woman over money.

Mark Taylor Kuntz will remain in custody at the Lycoming County Prison after being charged with strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and harassment, according to court documents. Judge Gary Whiteman denied bail.

The 32-year-old Williamsport resident allegedly attacked a woman in a home in the 70 block of Lower Barbours Road on June 3, Trooper Peter Dunchick said. Kuntz allegedly strangled her in front of two children.

Related reading: Man accused of endangering woman with car set to plead guilty

The accuser claimed Kuntz slapped one of the minors, according to Dunchick. Video of the alleged attack on both people was provided to investigators.

Dunchick could not see any injuries on the woman, but noted a video of the incident showed Kuntz coming towards her, followed by what sounded like the woman having difficulty breathing.

Kuntz was previously arrested for trying to dump a woman out of the back of his car while it was moving.

Kuntz is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on June 19 for a preliminary hearing. Whiteman denied Kuntz bail at a preliminary arraignment, citing "no set of conditions that can be put in place to ensure public safety."

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.