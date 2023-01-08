Bloomsburg, Pa. — A husband punched his wife in the head multiple times during a fight after she slapped him, police say.

Thomas M. Zurewich, 55, allegedly admitted he and his wife had gotten into an argument on Dec. 23 in their home on East Tenth Street before she called 911. The dispatcher told police they could hear a fight in the background before a male voice said, 'You don't need help. You beat up on me."

When Bloomsburg Sgt. Len Rogutski arrived at the home just after 7 p.m., he saw the woman's face was red and swollen and she was complaining of pain in her head. She was also having trouble seeing out of her left eye, so EMS were called to examine her, charges say.

Thomas reportedly said his wife had slapped him during an argument and he had responded by punching her in the face several times.

Zurewich was charged with simple assault and harassment.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.