Williamsport, Pa. —A man was charged with felony aggravated assault after police said he hit a person in the face with a beer mug.

According to Officer Brett Garbrick of the Williamsport Bureau of Police, they received a complaint on May 8 in regards to the assault that had taken place the day prior at the Shamrock in Williamsport. Garbrick said he observed marks on the accuser’s face when he spoke with him at UPMC.

Otis Jerome Anderson, 50, of Williamsport allegedly dumped his beer on a table before he hit the accuser with it. According to Garbrick, several people at the bar restrained Anderson after the assault.

Anderson is being held on $50,000 bond at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a May 24 preliminary hearing. Anderson was charged with first- and second-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and harassment.

