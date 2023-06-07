Williamsport, Pa. — Several Williamsport Area High School students have spoken out against a school district policy requiring the use of their legal names at graduation ceremonies—a policy that restricts the use of preferred names of trans and gender non-conforming students.

Several students are requesting that the school administration change the naming rule for graduation day and avoid the public outing of their “deadname,” a term popularized by the trans community to refer to given names that individuals no longer identify with.

For some area students who identify as trans or gender non-conforming, this is not the first time the issue has come up.

According to seniors Zelik Pepperman, Hayden Lair, and Leo Miller, they spoke with Williamsport Area School District administrators about the issue earlier in the school year.

“They agreed that this was something they would look into,” said Miller, an openly trans man. “They seemed, at the time, to show support for the idea or at least were considering [using preferred names].” At the time, Lair and Pepperman were told their preferred names would be announced instead of their legal names.

On Wednesday, June 7, one day ahead of graduation, Dr. Justin Ross, Principal of Williamsport Area High School, contacted Pepperman to address the request. According to Pepperman, the administration has met them halfway: they will announce a students' legal name first, and then, as if a middle name, their preferred name will come second.

Calls made by NorthcentralPa.com to the Williamsport High School Principal's office, the district's Superintendent's office, and the school's public relations office, for a statement to clarify the district's position were not returned.

Per Williamsport Area School District policy, legal names are used on student documents and in the school computer system. Students cannot request a name change in the system or in official records until they have legally changed their name.

Most youth seeking a name change do not legally change their name until they are 18 years old. Before turning 18, an individual needs parent or guardian consent to change their name.

For Purge Line, he/they, a senior who identifies as “agender,” the naming issue at graduation could be easily resolved. “It does no harm. It's just an easy change. And, you know, it feels a lot more validating,” Line said. “My efforts as a person and my self-growth have been very intertwined with why I would prefer the name Purge.”

Senior Lemon Jenkins, they/them, who identifies as "gender fluid," said that making this simple change now will set a precedent for the future—which means a more accepting school culture for students down the road.

Williamsport school district currently has some policies in place to acknowledge diverse identity expression. For one, students can request that a note detailing their preferred name be sent to all of their teachers at the beginning of the school year.

Students also run a Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) club at the school, though it has been described by students as ineffective at implementing changes, and operates primarily as a community space.

The students expressed that they mostly feel supported by their peers and many of their teachers. There have been instances when the students were “deadnamed” or openly bullied at school for their identities, but these experiences vary for each student.

Taken together, the students' experiences speak to a larger cultural and political climate in which non-normative and marginalized identities are threatened, especially trans identities.

“Given everything that's happening right now, it's hard to feel like you're not in the wrong, but I think it's nice to reiterate that there isn't anything wrong with wanting to be in an environment that you're comfortable with. And we're not really asking for a lot and it's unreasonable that this one little word change cannot be applied to make so many people so much more happy,” Line said.

While the issue might seem minor and the change simple, its effects in the community are not, according to Lair. “If people know a person as a specific name, then hearing their deadname could put them in harm's way,” Lair said. He has faced a transphobic community in Williamsport as an openly trans man, he said. In other words, if people find out someone who might not present as trans is trans, it puts a target on their back, Lair said.

“Deadnaming” can also be a mental health struggle. Speaking personally, Lair said “deadnaming” and “misgendering” brings on “dysphoria,” even causing mental breakdowns at times.

Mental health problems are surging nationwide for the high school age group, but particularly so for marginalized groups.

Rates of suicide among LGBTQ+ youth have increased in recent years, according to survey research from The Trevor Project. CDC research has found that LGBQ+ students are four times more likely to commit suicide than their heterosexual peers.

For trans youth, the figure is even more alarming: Trevor Project data estimates that nearly 1 in 5 transgender and nonbinary youth attempted suicide in 2022.

In spite of it all, these student carry hope for the future and a belief in the power of change. "I feel like (Williamsport) can set a better example for other places, or people, or situations that don't want to allow (preferred names)," Jenkins said. "If one issue gets solved, we can move on to others."

