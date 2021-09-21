Montoursville -- To better serve seniors in our region, a group of state, local, and county representatives from various organizations will be on hand to offer information and services. More than 75 vendors will be participating in the event.

State Representative Joe Hamm and State Senator Gene Yaw will host a Senior Expo this Thursday, Sept. 23 from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Faith United Methodist Church, located at 700 Fairview Drive in Montoursville.

“I am excited to offer this Expo to help our Senior residents learn about different resources and services that are beneficial to them,” said Hamm. “I encourage Seniors in my district to come out and take advantage of having all these resources in one place.”

“Helping area seniors in the community connect with programs and services that assist them is a top priority of mine,” Yaw said. “This free expo brings all senior-related information under one roof, so seniors and their caregivers can ask questions and get answers on the spot.”

Complimentary document shredding will be provided by North Central Sight Services. There is a limit of two boxes per person. Organizers ask that shredding services only be used by individuals, not businesses.

In addition, the Lycoming County Sheriff will provide an unused prescription medication return drop box for visitors to safely dispose of any unwanted medications.

For more information, contact Hamm’s office at (570) 546-2084 or Yaw’s office at (570) 322-6457.