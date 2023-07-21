Williamsport, Pa. — An area nonprofit is making free, year-round tax assistance available to the community.

The services, offered by Susquehanna Legal Aid for Adults and Youth (SLAAY), will help qualifying low-income taxpayers with IRS tax problems. SLAAY will provide free attorney and accountant services to resolve IRS disputes.

Low Income Taxpayer Clinics are organizations that represent qualifying taxpayers in controversies with the IRS and perform outreach to taxpayers who speak English as a second language. Services are provided either free or charge or for a nominal fee.

SLAAY is one of 132 nonprofits in the U.S. that receive IRS grant funds to operate as Low Income Taxpayer Clinics. It serves 17 counties in Pennsylvania: Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna, Lucerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Related reading: Free, legal support, tax education now available in region

SLAAY may be able to provide assistance to taxpayers outside of these counties if help is otherwise unavailable.

Services provided by SLAAY include but are not limited to: audits, liens, levies, payment plan relief, bankruptcy to eliminate IRS debt, innocent spouse relief (for taxpayers who are unfairly burdened by a current or former spouse’s tax liability, particularly those affected by domestic violence), U.S. tax court cases, and all other matters which occur after the filing of a tax return.

SLAAY does not assist with simple tax filing.

For more information, SLAAY can be contacted via phone at (570) 392-3025 and email at info@slaay.org.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.