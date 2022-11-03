Harrisburg, Pa. — A Centre County man accused of raping six women over a nine-year period pleaded guilty in federal court this week.

Kevin Mullen of Centre County admitted to using social networks to find his victims, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

“Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty to committing violent sexual crimes against multiple women, after luring them to his home under false pretenses. While there is no undoing the damage Mullen has caused, today’s guilty plea is a step toward justice for these women,” said Shapiro in a news release.

From 2012 through March 2021, Mullen used social networking platforms to connect with his victims, advertising that he was looking for a “cleaner” or “someone to cuddle with.” Mullen would then invite the women to his home and use drugs, handcuffs, and other tactics to assault and rape them.

Mullen pleaded guilty to rape, criminal attempt-rape, and aggravated indecent assault. He will be sentenced at a later date.

This case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Kristyne Crist and Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel Dye.

